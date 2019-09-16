Martha Batchelor Newberry
Haddock, Georgia- Martha Batchelor Newberry, 81, of Ethridge Road, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 10:00am - 11:00am, at Haddock Baptist Church. Services will follow at 11:00am in the church sanctuary with Rev. Maxie Threatt officiating. Interment will be at Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Newberry was born November 5, 1937, in Haddock to the late Grady Berry Batchelor, Sr. and Mary Mercer Batchelor. She was a lifelong member of Haddock Baptist Church and served as director of the JOY Ministry. Mrs. Newberry was retired from the base commander's office at Robins Air Force Base and was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Mrs. Newberry is survived by her husband of fifteen years: Billy Newberry; son and daughter-in-law: Joe and Debra Smith; and a brother: Joe Batchelor
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the JOY Ministry of Haddock Baptist Church, 180 Ethridge Road, Haddock, Georgia 31033.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2019