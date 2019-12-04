Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory - Roebuck 690 Southport Road Roebuck , SC 29376 (864)-587-7777 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 393 East Main Stree Spartanburg , SC View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Idle Hour Country Club 251 Idle Hour Drive Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Bradford Swann

July 11, 1925 - December 2, 2019

Spartanburg, South Carolina- Martha Bradford Swann of Spartanburg, South Carolina died Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home. Born July 11, 1925, in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Vincent Bradford and Mae Jones Bradford. Martha was a graduate of Wesleyan College. While a student at Wesleyan, she was named the sweetheart of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at Mercer University in Macon, GA. In 1948, she was married to Albert Jernigan Swann, Jr. who was known as Duck. The couple lived in Macon where Martha, a homemaker, participated in the civic, cultural, social, athletic and religious organizations of that city. Martha taught first grade for two years after her marriage. She was a member of Tattnall Square Presbyterian Church.

She was loyal to her alma mater Wesleyan in many ways. She served on the Board of Trustees and was given the Distinguished Service Award. She was a charter member of the Society for the 21st Century and was president of the group.An avid tennis player and runner, she competed in many 10K races in the middle Georgia area. She was a competitive bridge player in Macon and in Spartanburg. Martha and Duck moved to Spartanburg in 2000. The couple was married 57 years. In Spartanburg, Martha became a member of First Presbyterian Church, The Book Club, the Tome and Tare Garden Club, Questers, and the Fruit and Flower Garden Club. She was also a member of the Idle Hour Golf and Country Club of Macon.

Martha is survived by her sons, Albert Jernigan Swann, III and wife, Ruth Johnson Swann of St. Simons Island, GA and Floyd Bradford Swann and wife, Harriet Ellis Swann of Macon, GA; and her daughter, Kate Swann Ivey of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Floyd Bradford Swann, Jr. and wife, Ashley Wharton Swann of Greenville, SC, Frampton Stuart Swann and wife, Laura Armstrong Swann of New York, NY, Albert Jernigan Swann, IV and wife, Caroline Bond Swann of Knoxville, TN, Lee Kaiser Swann of Knoxville, TN, Milton Lamar Ivey, III of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Martha Kate Ivey Williams and husband, Drew Allen Williams of Pendleton and Eva Grace Ivey of Charleston, SC; great-grandsons, William Bradford Swann of Greenville, SC and Elmore Allen Williams of Pendleton; great-granddaughters, Charlotte Rutledge Swann of Greenville, SC and Molly Evans Swann of New York; niece, Leslie Bradford Sullivan of Charlottesville, VA; and nephew, Russell Clements Bradford of Macon, GA.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Jernigan Swann, Jr.; her brother, Floyd Donald Bradford; and his wife, Frances Clements Bradford.

Martha loved all her family, including Gwen Moore Wilson and her husband, Jim Roland Wilson, and their son, James Reid Wilson, all of Macon, GA. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019, by the Rev. Dr. Thomas Evan Evans and the Rev. Joanne Hull Martha's family will receive friends after the service in the Perrin Room.

The family expresses gratitude for the loving care given to Martha by her dedicated caregivers.

Memorials may be made to Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210, Winter Warmth at First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P O Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.

Committal services in Macon are private. A celebration of Martha's life will be held 4:00-6:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Idle Hour Country Club, 251 Idle Hour Drive, Macon.

