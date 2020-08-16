Martha Brocato
April 25, 1932 - August 10. 2020
Wrightsville, GA- Martha Lynn Brocato, 88, of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her daughter's home in Wrightsville, GA after an extended illness. She is survived by her brother, Clyde (Sonny) Snell; her daughter, Melanie Froehbrodt (Carl), and son, Joseph Brocato (Christina); four grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Charles), Rebecca Froehbrodt, Georgia Brocato and Hudson Brocato, and four great grandchildren. Martha was born and raised in Wrightsville, GA to Clyde and Ethel (Smith) Snell. After completing high school in 1948 she moved to Atlanta, GA where she attended Southern Business University. After graduation, she began working at the Centers for Disease Control from 1950 to 1989. After retiring from the CDC on a Friday, she began working the following Monday in the private sector as a project director and Certified Meeting Planner (CMP), where she directed Federal Government contracts for the CDC with several firms including Pace Enterprises, DESA, and McKing Consulting Corporation. Besides her accomplished career as a successful businesswoman, Martha was an avid round- and square-dancer, voracious reader and, most of all, dedicated to her family and innumerable friends. Martha never met a stranger. She greeted everyone with the same enthusiasm, warmth, and open heart—especially, those in need of a helping hand. In her later years, her greatest joys came from spending meaningful time with her family where she always found a way to make each occasion memorable.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 16th from 6pm-8pm at: Stanley Funeral Home, 8580 S. Marcus St. Wrightsville, GA 31096.
The Chapel Memorial Service is Monday, August 17th at 11am and will be followed by a processional to the graveside service at West View Cemetery in Wrightsville, GA.
