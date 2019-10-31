Martha Carol Jackson Smith
May 18, 1949 - October 29, 2019
Round Oak, GA- Martha Carol Jackson Smith, 70, of Round Oak, passed away, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at Hart's Mortuary Jones County Chapel, Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:00PM with the Reverend Wesley Watkins and Ronald Clayton Jackson officiating.
Carol was born May 18, 1949 in Round Oak and has resided there all her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Josh and Elise Gresham Jackson.
Right after graduating from Jones County High School in 1967, she went to work for The Bibb Company, where she worked for several years, holding various positions. She later joined the staff of the Jones County Superior Court. That was her calling. She loved everyone that crossed her path and they loved her. In 2014, after 30 years of service, Carol retired as Chief Deputy Clerk.
Carol is survived by her husband of 47 years, Clifford "Buddy" Smith of Round Oak; sisters, Dell Powell of Wayside, Georgia and Janice Bloodworth of Haddock, Georgia; sister-in-law, Nancy (Herman) Hobbs of Woodbury, Georgia; brother-in-law, Benjie (Carla) Clifford of Round Oak; special nephews and niece, Chad (Jennifer) Rodeheaver, Chuck Powell, Jason (Dawn) Farmer, and Jennifer Lipsey; and 5 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.
Flowers will be accepted but Carol would prefer memorial contributions be made to Sunshine Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2135 Monticello Hwy., Round Oak, GA 31038 or Pancreatic Cancer Research, 29 Broadway, FL 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019