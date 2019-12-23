Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Elizabeth Lukemire. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Elizabeth Lukemire

August 30, 1926 - December 21, 2019

Fort Valley, GA- Martha Lukemire was reunited with her beloved husband, Edward, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She passed peacefully after many years of living with Alzheimer's, during which time God faithfully used her to remain an inspiration to others. She was 93.

Martha was born to the late Evan and Marion Jonson Atwell on August 30, 1926, in Stellaville, Georgia, where she grew up on the family farm. Following graduation from Stellaville High School Martha met the love of her life, Edward, while he was stationed at Fort Gordon. The two were married in 1950 and in 1956 Edward's position with A&P Grocery brought the family to Macon. Martha's greatest fulfillment was found in her dedication to her husband, her family, and the Lord; she faithfully and quietly lived each day in service and support of these things she loved. She adored children, and for many years kept them in her home as well as in her beloved church, Mabel White, where for forty years she cared for generations of children as the nursery director. At home, Martha found joy in her kitchen, cooking and canning and often sharing the fruits of her labor with others. Without doubt, she will be remembered as a quintessential southern lady - gracious, supportive, and with a true heart for service.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Atwell, and sister, Helen Best.

She is survived by her loving children, Beverly Jarrett (Robert) of Warner Robins, Ed Lukemire (Trell) of Kathleen, and Alan Lukemire (Adrienne) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Whitney Blackmon, Zach Lukemire, Rachel Galabiz, Kathryn Jarrett, Nathan Jarrett, Joshua Lukemire, Jacob Lukemire and Joseph Lukemire and grandchildren, Lily Martin, Rebeccah Martin, Ges Sumrall, Cort Blackmon and Beckett Blackmon.

The family wishes to publicly extend their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Lifespring Church Home and Healthcare for the kindness and gentle care they provided to Mrs. Lukemire and the entire family over the years.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Afterward, Mrs. Lukemire will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Martha Elizabeth Lukemire to Lifespring Church Home and Healthcare at 2470 US Highway 41 North, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030.

Go to





View the online memorial for Martha Elizabeth Lukemire





Martha Elizabeth LukemireAugust 30, 1926 - December 21, 2019Fort Valley, GA- Martha Lukemire was reunited with her beloved husband, Edward, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She passed peacefully after many years of living with Alzheimer's, during which time God faithfully used her to remain an inspiration to others. She was 93.Martha was born to the late Evan and Marion Jonson Atwell on August 30, 1926, in Stellaville, Georgia, where she grew up on the family farm. Following graduation from Stellaville High School Martha met the love of her life, Edward, while he was stationed at Fort Gordon. The two were married in 1950 and in 1956 Edward's position with A&P Grocery brought the family to Macon. Martha's greatest fulfillment was found in her dedication to her husband, her family, and the Lord; she faithfully and quietly lived each day in service and support of these things she loved. She adored children, and for many years kept them in her home as well as in her beloved church, Mabel White, where for forty years she cared for generations of children as the nursery director. At home, Martha found joy in her kitchen, cooking and canning and often sharing the fruits of her labor with others. Without doubt, she will be remembered as a quintessential southern lady - gracious, supportive, and with a true heart for service.In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Atwell, and sister, Helen Best.She is survived by her loving children, Beverly Jarrett (Robert) of Warner Robins, Ed Lukemire (Trell) of Kathleen, and Alan Lukemire (Adrienne) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Whitney Blackmon, Zach Lukemire, Rachel Galabiz, Kathryn Jarrett, Nathan Jarrett, Joshua Lukemire, Jacob Lukemire and Joseph Lukemire and grandchildren, Lily Martin, Rebeccah Martin, Ges Sumrall, Cort Blackmon and Beckett Blackmon.The family wishes to publicly extend their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Lifespring Church Home and Healthcare for the kindness and gentle care they provided to Mrs. Lukemire and the entire family over the years.Visitation will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Afterward, Mrs. Lukemire will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Martha Elizabeth Lukemire to Lifespring Church Home and Healthcare at 2470 US Highway 41 North, Fort Valley, Georgia 31030.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close