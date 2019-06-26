Martha Ford "Cissy" Howard (1953 - 2019)
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Obituary
Martha "Cissy" Ford Howard
Nov. 2, 1953 - Jun. 20, 2019
Summerville, SC- Martha "Cissy" Ford Howard, 65, passed away June 20, 2019 in Summerville, South Carolina. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fairhaven Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Service will begin at 11:00 A.M in the chapel of Fairhaven. A Graveside Service will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. A companionship gathering and lunch will be served at Bethel Baptist Church following the burial, all are welcome to join or bring a dish.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com


Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019
