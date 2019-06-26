Martha "Cissy" Ford Howard
Nov. 2, 1953 - Jun. 20, 2019
Summerville, SC- Martha "Cissy" Ford Howard, 65, passed away June 20, 2019 in Summerville, South Carolina. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fairhaven Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Service will begin at 11:00 A.M in the chapel of Fairhaven. A Graveside Service will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. A companionship gathering and lunch will be served at Bethel Baptist Church following the burial, all are welcome to join or bring a dish.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019