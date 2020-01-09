Martha Greenway Watson
January 31, 1926 - January 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Martha Greenway Watson, 93, joined her beloved husband, Paul Edward Watson, in Heaven, on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Martha was a longtime faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught the three year old Sunday School class and served on the Altar Guild. For fun, she loved bowling, traveling, serving in the Military Widows Group, sewing, making baskets, and cooking. Martha was also a dedicated volunteer with the Houston Medical Center Pink Ladies Auxiliary and was privileged to make infant clothing for local funeral homes to provide families.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Bennett.
Martha is survived by her loving children, Julie Watson of Savannah and Paul Edward Watson (Melinda) of Monroe; and brother, Gordon Greenway of Ellijay.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:30 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Hutto officiating. Afterward, Martha will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Martha to the Houston Medical Center Auxiliary, 1601 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020