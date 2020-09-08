Martha H. Nixon
May 10, 1937 - September 6, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Martha Harris Nixon, 83, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on the morning of September 6, 2020.
Mrs. Nixon was born on May 10, 1937, in Butler, Georgia to the late Martus and Lucy Bell Barfield Harris. She retired from Robins Air Force Base as a procurement clerk. An excellent cook, she also enjoyed traveling and camping, and she was known to sit and read for hours at a time. While Mrs. Nixon possessed a dry, witty sense of humor, she could also be a bit fiery—especially when attending one of her children or grandchildren's sporting events. Her entire life revolved around her family, and she cherished every moment that she spent with her grandchildren. She was a member of Sandy Valley Baptist Church.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her adoring husband of sixty-four years, Kenneth F. Nixon; her sons Rodney Kirk Nixon of McDonough and Jeffery Vann Nixon (Paula) of Hawkinsville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Harris (Catherine) of Fayetteville, Georgia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
The funeral service celebrating Mrs. Nixon's life will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sandy Valley Baptist Church in Warner Robins with Reverend Phil Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, Mrs. Nixon will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
