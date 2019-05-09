Martha H. Sellers
February 6, 1948 - Mary 6, 2019
Juliette, Georgia- Martha Herring Sellers, 71, of Juliette, Georgia went to be with the Lord and Savior, May 6, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her peace.She was born to the late Clark Howell Herring and Elma Smith Herring Mercer. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother and faithful member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Robert J. Sellers, Sr; her son, Robert J. Sellers, Jr (Brandi Mills), her daughters, Denise Sellers Ryals (Tom) and Tammy Sellers Hill (Ken); Sister, Sara Herring Moore; Sisters-in-Law, Faye Kitchens Herring and Pamela Sellers; Brothers-in-Law, Tommy Sellers and Jon Sellers; 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and devoted friends. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Tonia Sellers and brothers, Bob Herring and Dennis Herring. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Road, Macon. Reception to follow service.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Martha H. Sellers
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019