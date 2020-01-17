Martha "MaPoo" Hicks Ellzey
September 18, 1942 - January 10, 2020
Vidalia, GA- Ms. Martha "MaPoo" Hicks Ellzey, age 77, of Vidalia, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Meadows Health after a brief illness. She was a native of Cordele, was a 1960 graduate of Crisp County High School, an Alpha Xi Delta Sorority member, and lived most of her life in Macon. She majored in Commercial Art and graduated from Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, FL. She retired from the business she founded, "Southern Hospitality Tours" in Savannah. She was a Tour Guide and Artister. She was most notably known for her mural "Blessing of the Animals" circa 1986 that was on public exhibition at the Macon-Bibb County Humane Society, Humane Services of Middle Georgia, and currently at the Crisp Area Arts Alliance. She enjoyed storytelling, restoring/hand painting furniture, teaching same and traveling abroad.
Ms. Ellzey is with our Savior and was a long-time member of St. Francis Episcopal Church of Macon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Hicks, Sr. and Judy Wester Hicks; one brother Robert L. Hicks, Jr.; and her beloved fur babies.
She is survived by one niece Paula Avy Parson (Michael) of Vidalia, one nephew Todd K. Avy (Jocie) of Phafftown, NC; and numerous cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020