Martha HulettSept. 7, 1934 - Dec. 15, 2019Macon, Ga- Martha Hulett, 85, of Macon, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. A celebration of Mrs. Hulett's life will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Reverend Ed Chambliss, Reverend Rusty Smith , and Reverend Gary Thompson will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, December 17, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.Mrs. Hulett was born in Butler, Georgia on September 7, 1934. She was a member of Mikado Baptist Church, where she attended the Mikado Bible class and GYP. Mrs. Hulett was a talented beautician, who loved to cook and tend to flowers.Mrs. Hulett was preceded in death by her husband, Earmon Hulett; parents, Johnnie and Allie Wainwright; and twelve brothers and sisters.Mrs. Hulett is survived by her daughters, Charlene Thompson (Gary) and Arlene Neff (Randall); six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests that donations be made to: The at , Mikado Baptist Church at 6751 Houston Rd. Macon, GA. 31216, or a .Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.