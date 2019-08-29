Martha Jane Skinner
April 30, 1948 - August 28, 2019
Macon, GA- Martha Jane Skinner, 71, of Knoxville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Russ Bozeman will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till service time in the funeral home.
Born in Augusta, she was the daughter of Ruby Genelle Bugg Johnson and the late Gaines Minter Johnson Jr. She was a retired activities director from Bolingreen Nursing Home and a member of Fellowship Church in Lizella. Mrs. Skinner loved her family and the Lord with all her heart.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bobby Bishop Skinner, Sons, Joey Bishop Skinner(Robin), and Richard Gaines Skinner(Terri); Sisters, Betty Kockentiet, Shirley Flanders(Mike) and Connie Hayslip(David) Grandchildren, Caz Skinner(Lindsey), Austin Skinner(Victoria), Justin Skinner(Leah), Steel Skinner, Lindsey Marshall, Kaylee Winslett; Great grandchildren, Bo Skinner, Wyatt Skinner, and Everly Kate Skinner.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Fellowship Church, 4967 Sandy Point Road, Lizella, Ga., 31052.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019