Jones County, Georgia- Martha Jean Lane, 66, of Old Huckabee Road, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel with Ms. Kathy Lee officiating.

Ms. Lane was born May 16, 1952, in Thomaston and had lived in Jones County for the past thirty-nine years. She was retired from Keebler Corporation and was known for her generous spirit. She was the ultimate loving caretaker, making sure neighbors, friends and family had a way to get to doctor's appointments and the grocery store. Ms. Lane was preceded in death by a brother: Wayne Raybon and sister: Joyce Milton.

Ms. Lane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Monica Lane; grandchildren: Grayson Lane, Olivia Lane and William Lane; brothers and sister-in-law: Pruitt and Kathy Raybon and Joe Raybon and a sister: Janice Pollard.

The family may be contacted at the residence of Gary and Monica Lane at 121 Turnerwoods Road in Jones County.

