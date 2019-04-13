Martha Jean Lane
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean Lane.
Jones County, Georgia- Martha Jean Lane, 66, of Old Huckabee Road, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel with Ms. Kathy Lee officiating.
Ms. Lane was born May 16, 1952, in Thomaston and had lived in Jones County for the past thirty-nine years. She was retired from Keebler Corporation and was known for her generous spirit. She was the ultimate loving caretaker, making sure neighbors, friends and family had a way to get to doctor's appointments and the grocery store. Ms. Lane was preceded in death by a brother: Wayne Raybon and sister: Joyce Milton.
Ms. Lane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Monica Lane; grandchildren: Grayson Lane, Olivia Lane and William Lane; brothers and sister-in-law: Pruitt and Kathy Raybon and Joe Raybon and a sister: Janice Pollard.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Gary and Monica Lane at 121 Turnerwoods Road in Jones County.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Martha Lane. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Martha Jean Lane
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2019