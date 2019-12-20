Martha Jean Roquemore
Macon, Georgia- Martha Jean Roquemore, 95 years old of Macon, Georgia, passed away on December 15, 2019.
The visitation will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Thomaston Road Church of Christ with Pastor Rob Robinson officiating. Entombment will follow at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum immediately following the service.
Martha was born on July 28, 1924 in Warrensburg, MO to parents Beatrice and Henry C. Lowery. They moved to Miami, Florida in 1925 where she lived until 1959.
Martha married Ernest Taylor on May 23, 1944 while he was in the Navy. She is survived by their children Carolyn, Barbara, Richard, Douglas, Kathy, and Marvin; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Illean O'Rouke; and brother, Edward Lowrey.
She is predeceased by her grandchildren, Douglas Taylor Jr. and Kara Taylor; sisters, Patricia Barney and Linda Sands; and brother, Henry C. Lowrey.
Martha and the family moved to Macon in 1966. She was employed with GEICO for 15 years. She was an active member of Thomaston Road Church of Christ for 35 years.
She married George Roquemore in February 1984. She enjoyed traveling and camping with George in the "Scottie" group. Martha also enjoyed making dresses for herself and family. She made her own wedding dress.
Fond memories and condolences may be expressed at www.maconmp.com. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Martha Jean Roquemore
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019