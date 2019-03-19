Martha Jo Howard
March 24, 1940 - March 17, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Martha Jo Rountree Howard, 78, of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. A graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend John Prettyman will officiate. The family will have a visitation Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
Born in Alamo, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Willie C. Rountree and Essie D. Joiner Rountree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Brady F. Howard.
Mrs. Martha Jo was retired civil service from Robins Air Force Base with 25 years of service. She was a member of the Central Fellowship Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Forever Young Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene NeeSmith (William Gray III), Marsha Lloyd and Marcelle NeeSmith(Richard Dees). Grandchildren, Thomas Melvin NeeSmith(Erin), James Charlie NeeSmith(Leslie), William Adam Dodd (Erin), Amber Gray, Derrick Gray and Tyler Gray; Several great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2019