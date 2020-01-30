Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Johnson Cleary. View Sign Service Information Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home 101 Jackson St Gordon , GA 31031 (478)-628-2105 Service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Gordon Send Flowers Obituary



11/20/1933 - 01/27/2020

GORDON, GA- Martha Frances Cleary , 86, of Hooks St., passed away Monday in Macon.

Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 starting at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church Gordon. Burial will be in Ramah Cemetery.

Martha was born in Dawson, GA, the daughter of the late William and Bonnie O'Steen Johnson. Martha attended Brewton-Parker College and received her Masters of Education with honors from Georgia College. Martha devoted her 36 year professional career to school teaching. After finishing college, Martha moved from Georgia to Kentucky accompanying her husband as he attended seminary school. She started her first teaching job at Schaffner Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky teaching fifth grade. In 1962, the married couple, bringing with them their young son, returned to Georgia to make their forever home together. Martha continued her professional career and personal education. She found her passion for teaching first grade students before entering into administration where she served as Lead Teacher before closing her professional career retiring as Vice Principle of Wilkinson County Schools.

Martha was a member of P.E.O International, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority, and the Macon Exchangette Club. Martha achieved awards and accolades during her service with these organizations for her commitment to the community and leadership. She enjoyed being involved in various activities within her church, First Baptist Church, hometown community, and volunteering activities within Gordon and Macon. Spending time and caring for her children and grand-children was truly her greatest joy. Martha enjoyed a good adventure away from home but especially enjoyed spending time with her husband fishing at their second home on the Savannah River. Martha never met a stranger and all knew what was truly special to her throughout her life which was her faith, family, and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Rev. Charles Cleary; her children Beth (Shahriar Sedghi) Cleary of Macon, Chuck (Sherri) Cleary of Ivy. Grandchildren, Brandilyn (Ricky Evans) Cleary-Evans, Dannielle (Sean Pittman) Cleary-Pittman , Sarra Sedghi, Lea Sedghi, and AnaCharles Sedghi; great grandchildren, Dixilyn Evans, River Evans, Danielle and Braden.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM in the church before the service.

