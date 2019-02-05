Martha "Marti" Kitchens
Milledgeville, GA- Martha Caroline "Marti" Kitchens, age 76, of Milledgeville, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born in Rome, GA on December 1, 1942 to the late William Earl Ellis and the late Martha Grace Roach Hall. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Howie Lee "Chip" Blackstock. Mrs. Kitchens Retired as an Insurance Underwriter, and had worked in the Insurance Industry for 40 years. She and her husband, Larry, rode motorcycles together for years, and she loved to travel.
Mrs. Kitchens is survived by her Husband of 38 years, Larry D. Kitchens of Milledgeville ; Two Sons, Blaine (& Wanda) Tidwell of Guyton, GA and Michael (& Jennifer) Kitchens of Blairsville ; Two Daughters, Leigh Ann (& Mark) Maloney of Alpharetta and Janet (& Calvin) Collins of Loganville ; and Numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Marti Kitchens will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Marti's name, may be made to the Donor's favorite charity.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.williamsfuneral.net
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019