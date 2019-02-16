Martha Lillian McCain Hardin
Feb. 4, 1944 - Feb 14, 2019
Knoxville, GA- Martha Lillian McCain Hardin, 75, of Knoxville, joined her husband James in heaven on February 14, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. Johnny Mack Nickels, and Jay Fulcher will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Martha was born in Cochran, Georgia to William Dixon McCain and Dorothy Collins McCain. She was a production specialist for Brown and Williamson. She enjoyed going to flea markets and arrowhead hunting with her husband James. She also enjoyed working with the elderly at skilled nursing facilities and taking the residents on outings and doing different activities with them.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband; James Hardin, father; William Dixon McCain. Sister; Barbara Landrum and one son; William Reginald Hardin.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her mother;Dorothy McCain, siblings; Jean Foushee, Brenda Reynolds (Lynn), Marilyn Howard and Shawn McCain. Grandson; Dustin Hardin.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2019