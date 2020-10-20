Martha Marshall
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Martha Marshall will be held 2 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ms. Marshall, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Survivors includes her sister; seven brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
