Martha McDonald Smith
March 20, 1931 - November 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Martha McDonald Smith, formerly of Macon, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Decatur, Georgia. She was 88.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Riverside Cemetery in Macon with the Rev. Ron Holland officiating.
Mrs. Smith was the widow of longtime Macon attorney Walter Smith. They were married for more than 46 years. He died in 2005.
The daughter of Fletcher and Edna McDonald, Mrs. Smith was born in Fort Valley, Georgia, on March 20, 1931, and grew up in Gordon, Georgia, near Macon. She graduated from Gordon High School and then became a telephone operator at Southern Bell for a decade.
Mrs. Smith loved the outdoors and would spend hours daily tending to and maintaining her yard, which was full of flowers, trees and statues she had collected. The lawn at her house in Macon's Wimbish Woods section was so well-kept that a local realtors' group recognized it at one point as "Home of the Quarter."
Mrs. Smith also adored dogs, especially dachshunds; she had three of that breed. She contributed to animal charities in the Macon area.
She attended Vineville Baptist Church in Macon for more than 40 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Smith-Butler of Charleston, South Carolina; a son, Lee Smith of Atlanta; a granddaughter, Tory Butler of Charleston; a brother, Edward McDonald of Largo, Florida; a son-in-law, Frank Butler of Charleston; and a sister-in-law, Ginny McDonald of Largo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare or other animal charities.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Martha McDonald Smith
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019