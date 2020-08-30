Martha Pitts Thomas
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Martha Pitts Thomas will be held 11 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Marva Cleveland will officiate. Mrs. Thomas, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Survivors includes her sisters, Patricia Toliver and Susan Stewart; son, Michael Lavant; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
