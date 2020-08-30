1/1
Martha Pitts Thomas
{ "" }
Martha Pitts Thomas
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Martha Pitts Thomas will be held 11 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Marva Cleveland will officiate. Mrs. Thomas, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Survivors includes her sisters, Patricia Toliver and Susan Stewart; son, Michael Lavant; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
August 29, 2020
Pitts Family
She carried All of our hearts (Love) in her Heart ( deep & silently) Brother John,'a children
Lydia Pitts okoli
Family
