Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Pope Hunnicutt. View Sign Service Information Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville , FL 32205 (904)-781-9262 Service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville , FL 32205 View Map Service 11:00 AM Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville , FL 32205 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Jacksonville National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Pope Hunnicutt

February 19, 1930 - September 11, 2019

Jacksonville, FL- MARTHA Pope Hunnicutt, 89, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness surrounded by her family.

Martha was born in Macon, Georgia on February 19, 1930 and was a lifetime resident. Her mother passed away when she was only eight years old. The youngest of five, she was raised by her father and brothers and sisters. She grew up during the Great Depression and often shared stories about her life during that time with her family. She graduated from Miller High School for Girls and was a life long member of the First Baptist Church of Christ and loved her church family in the Seekers Sunday School class.

At the age of 15 she met the love of her life, Henry Dalton Hunnicutt, while working at the Grand Theatre. She continued to work there when "Dalton" joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, they were married on January 6, 1952 and remained happily married for 58 years until his death in 2010. As an Air Force wife, they traveled and lived in various locations and together raised their family. After twenty years of service, Dalton retired from the Air Force and they returned home to Macon. After moving back to Macon, she was employed by SunTrust Bank and worked there for the next twenty years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Marvin Pope and Jewel Geiger Pope, brothers Bill and Howard Pope, and sister Eleanor Pope.

Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her dear sister, Annette

Martha was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all she met. She was known for being sweet, generous, and kind. She believed in the "Golden Rule" ("Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"), Leviticus 19:18. Throughout her life and by her actions she lived by this rule. She was a wise woman that believed strongly and trusted in her God, deeply loved her husband and family, and lived her life always striving to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will also be fondly remembered for her love of pink, flowers, birds, hosting family events, and old movies. She will long be remembered by all that had the pleasure to know her and she will be deeply missed.

The family would also like to thank and extend our gratitude to her Caregivers, Mary Dechazier and Donnzetta Pitts for the love and care she so lovingly received the past few years of her life.

Funeral services in celebration of her life will be officiated by Rev. Scott Dickison of the First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Georgia. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Town and Country Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon, Georgia 31201, Episcopal Children's Services, 8443 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, or a . Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at





View the online memorial for Martha Pope Hunnicutt



Martha Pope HunnicuttFebruary 19, 1930 - September 11, 2019Jacksonville, FL- MARTHA Pope Hunnicutt, 89, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on September 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness surrounded by her family.Martha was born in Macon, Georgia on February 19, 1930 and was a lifetime resident. Her mother passed away when she was only eight years old. The youngest of five, she was raised by her father and brothers and sisters. She grew up during the Great Depression and often shared stories about her life during that time with her family. She graduated from Miller High School for Girls and was a life long member of the First Baptist Church of Christ and loved her church family in the Seekers Sunday School class.At the age of 15 she met the love of her life, Henry Dalton Hunnicutt, while working at the Grand Theatre. She continued to work there when "Dalton" joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, they were married on January 6, 1952 and remained happily married for 58 years until his death in 2010. As an Air Force wife, they traveled and lived in various locations and together raised their family. After twenty years of service, Dalton retired from the Air Force and they returned home to Macon. After moving back to Macon, she was employed by SunTrust Bank and worked there for the next twenty years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Marvin Pope and Jewel Geiger Pope, brothers Bill and Howard Pope, and sister Eleanor Pope.Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her dear sister, Annette Smith , her three children, Jeanne (Larry) Dillard of Fleming Island, Florida, Ken (Cherie') Hunnicutt of Saint Simons, Georgia, and Mike (Kim) Hunnicutt of Macon, Georgia. "Maga" is also survived by her grandchildren, Zach (Jodi) Moody, Luke (Sherry) Moody, Collin Duffy, Jason (Bonnie) Hunnicutt, Sarah Hunnicutt, Mary Kate Hunnicutt, Meredith Hunnicutt, Maggie Hunnicutt and six great-grandchildren, Sophia, Audrey, Caroline, Henry, Annabelle, and Bennett and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Martha was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all she met. She was known for being sweet, generous, and kind. She believed in the "Golden Rule" ("Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"), Leviticus 19:18. Throughout her life and by her actions she lived by this rule. She was a wise woman that believed strongly and trusted in her God, deeply loved her husband and family, and lived her life always striving to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will also be fondly remembered for her love of pink, flowers, birds, hosting family events, and old movies. She will long be remembered by all that had the pleasure to know her and she will be deeply missed.The family would also like to thank and extend our gratitude to her Caregivers, Mary Dechazier and Donnzetta Pitts for the love and care she so lovingly received the past few years of her life.Funeral services in celebration of her life will be officiated by Rev. Scott Dickison of the First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Georgia. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Town and Country Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon, Georgia 31201, Episcopal Children's Services, 8443 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, or a . Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com . Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family. Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close