Martha R. Montford
December 21, 1930 - July 16, 2020
Byron, GA- Martha R. Montford, 89, entered into glory on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A graveside service scheduled for Monday, July 20, 10:00AM in the Parkway Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Martha was born December 21, 1930 in Eastman, Georgia to the late Robert and Freddie Mae Richardson. She worked in civil service as a secretary for the Colonel to Robins Air Force Base. Martha was saved at a Methodist Revival at age 9. A Charter Member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church, she was a sweet giving person who touched many people's lives. Martha was a loving mother and grandmother and everyone who knew her will miss her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell E. Montford.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Jan Montford (Darrell) Christy of Warner Robins, and her grandson, Scott Christy, a special needs child whom she adored with all her heart.
