Martha Ruth McCrary OglesbyJanuary 27, 1935 - July 6, 2020Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Martha Ruth McCrary Oglesby are Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:00A.M., Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the pastor, Reverend Andrew Brown, Sr., officiating.MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL PERSONS ATTENDING THIS SERVICE!Martha Ruth Oglesby, 85, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Coliseum Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Valley, Georgia; she had worked there and held membership at Richland Missionary Baptist Church.Her husband, Johnny Lee Oglesby; and eldest son, Rufus Turner, Jr., preceded her in death.She is survived by: her children, LaConstance Bartlett, Delores Tate, Tuwanna Johnson, Johnnie Jolly, Mary Frances Baker, Mamie (Sammy) Lowe, Terry Oglesby, Jerry (Cathy) Oglesby, David (Ann) Oglesby, Jimmy (Bridgette) Oglesby, and Michael (Marcia) Oglesby; 26 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Turner (Aurie) McCrary, Jr., Eurvie Felder, James (Edith) McCrary, Bessie Brown, Evelyn Johnson, and Donnie (Tarlita) McCrary; and other relatives.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.