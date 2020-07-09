1/1
Martha Ruth McCrary Oglesby
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Ruth McCrary Oglesby
January 27, 1935 - July 6, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Martha Ruth McCrary Oglesby are Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:00A.M., Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the pastor, Reverend Andrew Brown, Sr., officiating.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL PERSONS ATTENDING THIS SERVICE!
Martha Ruth Oglesby, 85, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Coliseum Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Valley, Georgia; she had worked there and held membership at Richland Missionary Baptist Church.
Her husband, Johnny Lee Oglesby; and eldest son, Rufus Turner, Jr., preceded her in death.
She is survived by: her children, LaConstance Bartlett, Delores Tate, Tuwanna Johnson, Johnnie Jolly, Mary Frances Baker, Mamie (Sammy) Lowe, Terry Oglesby, Jerry (Cathy) Oglesby, David (Ann) Oglesby, Jimmy (Bridgette) Oglesby, and Michael (Marcia) Oglesby; 26 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Turner (Aurie) McCrary, Jr., Eurvie Felder, James (Edith) McCrary, Bessie Brown, Evelyn Johnson, and Donnie (Tarlita) McCrary; and other relatives.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


View the online memorial for Martha Ruth McCrary Oglesby


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved