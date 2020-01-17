Martha Virginia "Jill" Hall
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Martha Virginia "Jill" Hall will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Kelvin Washington will officiate and Rev. Dexter Jordan will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Grant Cemetery. Mrs. Hall, 79, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Survivors include her nine children; nineteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; twelve great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3455 Pearl Drive, Macon.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 PM tonight in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020