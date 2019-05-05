Martha W. Bragg
7/26/1919 - 5/2/2019
Thomaston, GA- Mrs. Martha Woodson Holland Bragg, 99, of Thomaston, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Bragg will be held on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at 3:30 PM in the Chapel of the Fletcher-Day Funeral Home with Elder Dennis Johnson and Rev. Mike Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Bragg will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home in Thomaston on Sunday from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM.
Mrs. Bragg was born in Upson County on July 26th, 1919, the daughter of James Curtis and Naomi Hancock Woodson. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bragg was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Thomas Julian Holland, her second husband, Edgar R. Bragg, and a grandson, Thomas Douglas Rogers.
Mrs. Bragg was a longtime resident of Ashburn where she was the librarian for the local library, and was later employed at the U. S. Marine Corps Base in Albany. After she and her second husband moved to Macon they were active volunteers for a number of years. They served as Cherry Blossom Festival tour guides, helped with Red Cross Blood Drives, ran bells for the Salvation Army at Christmas, and delivered Meals on Wheels, the volunteer activity to which they were most devoted. Shortly before they moved from Macon to Thomaston, Mr. and Mrs. Bragg were awarded the Meals on Wheels Volunteers of the Year Award.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Julian Holland, Jr. (Phyllis); daughter Anne Holland Rogers; grandchildren, William Curtis Holland, Debbie Holland Thomas, Christy Rogers Thrasher (David), and John Curtis Rogers; nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great granddaughters.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019