Martin Glen Hays
August 26, 1963 - September 11, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Martin Glen Hays, 57, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 11, 2020 at the Houston Medical Center. A private family graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Martin was born on August 26, 1963 in Kansas City, Mo to the late Charles and Helen (Whitcomb) Hays. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Martin worked at Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft sheet metal mechanic. He enjoyed "tinkering" as he called it on anything with a motor. Martin was a good mechanic and earned the nickname "Mr. Fix it". He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Matthew Hays, Jennifer Carter (Ben) and Michael Hays all of Warner Robins; 5 grandchildren; brothers: Cliff Hays, Charles Hays and Ralph Hays; sister: Anna Wynne; 7 nieces; significant other: Tracy Allen; god daughter: Jessica Ferguson and extended family and friends.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com
to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.,, View the online memorial for Martin Glen Hays