Martin Parham
1947 - 2020
August 7,1947 - August 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Martin Rider Parham, of Macon, passed away August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00PM, in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.
Mr. Parham was born August 7, 1947, to Wendell and Joseph Parham, III. He was a veteran of the United States Army receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device 60, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Air Medal. Mr. Parham went on to teach Business Marketing and Computer Classes at Macon Tech for 25 years. Mr. Parham was an avid racquetball player that loved working out and lifting weights. He also loved working with his plants in his greenhouses and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Parham is survived by his loving wife Judye Parham; Son, Jessie Parham; Daughter, Amy (Javier) Escalante; Grandchildren, Eli, Owen and Madelyn Escalante; Siblings, Rick (Linda) Parham; Joseph (Debby) Parham, III, and Kimsey Parham; Nieces and nephews, Lt. Col Todd Parham, Byars Parham, Derek Parham, Jenny Parham, Kenny Parham, Kimberly Parham, Joseph Parham and Josh Parham.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to register online and express condolences.
Hart's Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
