Marty A. Weaver
October 15, 1941 - June 4, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA. - Marty A. Weaver, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A memory gathering for friends and family will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 118 Fisher Street, Warner Robins, GA. 31093.
Marty was born on October 15, 1941 in Parkersburg West Virginia. She was a member of the local bowling association and Moose Lodge in Warner Robins. Her favorite pastime was bowling, playing the slot machines, playing cards and Bingo. Her greatest joy however, was spending time with her family, who she loved and adored. Marty was a strong willed but loving and caring. She was everybody's grandmother. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed. One of her greatest treasures was keeping up with her youth bowlers.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Toothman, mother, Anna Hays Toothman, husband, Ronald Weaver, Sr. and one son, Gary Weaver.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving children, Lisa Maloney (Bob), Tina Phillips; Ronald "Ronnie" Weaver, Jr. (Teresa); sister, Tammarra Altomore; 8 grandchildren, Charity Singleton (Timothy), Jennifer Smith, Kimberly Conger (Corey), Olivia Weaver, Zachary Weaver, Dale Trippi, Jr., Jack Boan, and Gabrielle Boan; and 8 great grandchildren.
"May God grant you always… A sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you, a sheltering Angel so nothing can harm you. Laughter to cheer you. Faithful friends near you. And whenever you pray, Heaven to hear you. " – An Irish Blessing
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019