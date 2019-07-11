Marva Stephens Story
July 21, 1943 - July 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Marva Stephens Story are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Macon; a Retired Educator in the Twiggs County and Bibb County School Systems.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, George Herman Story; and a son, Kenneth Story.
Survivors include: sons, Herman Story, Russell Story, and Andre' Story; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister; and other relatives and friends. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019