Marvin Albert "Butch" Noles
August 22, 1942 - July 13, 2019
Milledgeville, Georgia- Marvin Albert "Butch" Noles passed away surrounded by family at the age of 76 on July 13, 2019.
Butch was born on August 22, 1942 in Milledgeville, Georgia to Jonnie and Andrew Noles. After attending the Preparatory School at Georgia Military College, he went on to earn an Associate's Degree from the same institution, commissioning as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army upon graduation.
Butch earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Georgia and then attended officer training for the Signal Corps for the United States Army. The Army sent him Mannheim, Germany for three years, where he earned the rank of Captain. After serving his country for a total of four years, Butch returned to Georgia.
While raising his family, Butch changed careers, obtaining a Master's degree in Community Health and serving the community in that capacity. He served the Medical Center of Central Georgia as the Director of Planning for 23 years, after which he retired to his home in Eatonton, Georgia on Lake Sinclair.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Jonnie Noles and his sister, Ivelyn Noles Fowler.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel W. Noles; two sons, Daniel J. Noles (Wife: Laurie; Grandchildren: Bailey and Kylie) and Paul D. Noles (Wife: Pamela; Grandchildren: Hunter and Jacob); a daughter, Stephanie N. Evans (Grandchild: Emma); two stepsons, Walker Williams (Wife: Caatlin) and John Savage; and two stepdaughters, Sydney W. Hollinshead (Husband: Jona; Grandchildren: River and Lennon) and Elizabeth Savage.
He is also survived by a brother, Thomas A. Noles (Wife: Shirley); a sister, Virginia N. Ray (Husband: Danny); and many nieces and nephews.
The Noles family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mufid Othman not only for his excellent care as physician, but also for his cherished friendship.
Private services were held on July 17, 2019.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 19, 2019