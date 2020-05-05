Marvin Carnish
Marvin Carnish
Milledgeville, GA- Mr. Marvin Eugene Carnish, 81, passed away on May 3, 2020. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Williams Funeral Home.
Mr. Carnish was a native of Jasper County and had lived in Milledgeville over 50 years. He retired from Atlanta Gas Light after 37 years. In addition he owned and operated Carnish appliance parts and repair service.
Mr. Carnish was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Carnish and Jimmy Carnish; and his parents William Atkins Carnish and Nellie Whidby Carnish. He was a member of Community Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Bush Carnish; daughter, Sheila Jo Carnish Gebel (Brent) of Mass; son, Rev. David Eugene Carnish (Deborah) of PA; grandchildren, Asa Carnish, Emmanuel Carnish, Brenton Gebel, Daniel Gebel; sister, Carolyn Purser of Macon; and brother, Wayne Carnish of Florida.
For those who wish Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church Building Fund, 143 Log Cabin Road Milledgeville, GA 31061.
Express online condolence and view service recording at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
