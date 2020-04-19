Marvin Grady Yarbrough Sr.
October 25, 1934 - April 17, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Marvin Grady Yarbrough Sr. 85, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A private graveside services will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Tony Wood will officiate.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Hubert Cleveland Yarbrough and Mary Grace Ogletree Yarbrough. He was a member of the Midway Baptist Church.
Mr. Yarbrough was a self-employed carpenter and cabinet maker and in his later years worked with local tree services.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Stella Ruth Williams Yarbrough; Children, Rebecca Foreman, Denise Reeves(Jimmy), and Grady Yarbrough(Kathy); Siblings, Vernice Collins, Walter "Tom" Yarbrough (Fay) and James Yarbrough (Juli); Four grandchildren and Nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Mercy Grove Baptist Church for Operation Christmas Child 8964 Thomaston Road Macon, Georgia 31220.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020