MARVIN MILLER
RED LEVEL, AL- Marvin L. Miller, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Albany, Georgia, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Margaret.
Marvin was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to the late Jacob L. and Elza Neufer Miller. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 28 years of service. Marvin then worked with Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base as an Equipment Specialist for the C-141 Aircraft, and retired after nearly 20 years. Marvin and his family lived in Kathleen for over 40 years and were members of First Baptist Church of Kathleen. He was preceded in death by parents; his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Margaret Miller; his daughter, Patricia Lord; a grandson, Terry Boyer; and a nephew, David Gardner.
Survivors include his sister, Mabel Gardner; his grandchildren, Kimberley Lord, Bryan Lord (Katie), Patrick Lord (Krystie), and Craig Lord; his son-in-law, Roy O. Lord; his niece, Pat Gardner; several great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, and great nieces.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry, Georgia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for MARVIN MILLER
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2020