Marvin Robert "Robby" Cagle
December 24, 1969 - July 15, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Marvin Robert "Robby" Cagle; 49, of Byron, Georgia passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Danny Bryant will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have at time of visitation on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on July 20, 2019