Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith
1935 - 2020
Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith
August 18, 1935 - October 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith, 85, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. His life will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 o'clock, led by Father Scott Winchel. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate, with Masonic Burial Rites. Family will receive friends in the Social Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201, from 10 until 11 o'clock. Memorial Contributions are suggested be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Donations should be directed to "Illus. Sir Marvin "Buck" Smith, PP2007, Al Sihah Shriners." Funeral services will be livestreamed, available on facebook, search for St Joseph Catholic Church Macon.
Buck was born in Peach County, Georgia, to the late Ferris Felton and Lilla Maude Hatchett Smith. He graduated from Lanier High School. Mr. Smith was raised a Master Mason on June 6, 1958 and was a member of Mickey Fuller Lodge No. 720. He became a Scottish Rite Mason on October 24, 1958 and obtained the 32nd Degree on May 8, 1959, totaling 62 years as a Mason. Buck had been a member of Al Sihah Shriners for 45 years, beginning August 7, 1974 and was Potentate in 2007. After retiring from Lamar Pontiac, he and a partner opened Anchor Marine on Gray Highway. Buck was a faithful member of the Klassic Autos and had served as Captain of the Unit.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara Union Smith; daughters, Jana Smith (Jeff) Daughtry and Tonya Brett (Alan) Williams, both of Gray, Georgia; son, Stuart (Kelli) Smith of Tybee Island, Georgia; sister Mary Edenfield Gibbs; grandchildren, Kevin Summers, Ferris Smith, Hudson Brett, Hayden Smith; great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Madalyn Summers.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street.


View the online memorial for Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Social Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
