1/
Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith
1935 - 2020
Macon, GA- Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith, 85, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. His life will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 o'clock, led by Father Scott Winchel. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate, with Masonic Burial Rites. Family will receive friends in the Social Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201, from 10 until 11 o'clock. Memorial Contributions are suggested be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Donations should be directed to "Illus. Sir Marvin "Buck" Smith, PP2007, Al Sihah Shriners." Funeral services will be livestreamed, available on facebook, search for St Joseph Catholic Church Macon.
Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Social Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Buck was a kind gentleman! Always remembered for his true honest salesmanship! We dealt with him for several car selections and as always was satisfied! Also, he made our son very happy when he let us know that a jeep had come in for sale....made his dream come true! He will be missed by family and friends!
Steve & Sue Jones
Friend
October 7, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mr Smith passing my Father worked with Buck at Lamar Pontiac and later work for Barbara at Cherio"s. He and my Mother thought the World of both of them. May God bless you and your Family in the days to come.
Danny& Lora Thurston
