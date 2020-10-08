Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith
August 18, 1935 - October 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Marvin Stuart "Buck" Smith, 85, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. His life will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 o'clock, led by Father Scott Winchel. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate, with Masonic Burial Rites. Family will receive friends in the Social Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201, from 10 until 11 o'clock. Memorial Contributions are suggested be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Donations should be directed to "Illus. Sir Marvin "Buck" Smith, PP2007, Al Sihah Shriners." Funeral services will be livestreamed, available on facebook, search for St Joseph Catholic Church Macon.
