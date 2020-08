Marvin TrippApril 19, 1961 - July 16, 2020MACON, Georgia- Marvin "Jeff" Tripp, age 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16th, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He spent all his life doing what he could for others and being there for his family. He is survived by his son, Brian Tripp; daughter, Jennifer Tripp; daughter, Rose Grimsley; 8 grandchildren who lovingly called him "Papa"; 3 siblings, as well as several nieces and nephews.