Marvin Webster, Sr.
December 1, 1943 - August 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Marvin Webster, Sr., 75, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00PM at Wesley United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends after the service.
Mr. Webster is survived by his wife, Ann Webster; mother, Nancy Webster; sons Marvin Webster, Jr. and Jonathan Hinson; brother, Randy Webster; grandchildren, Cody, Sierra, and Christopher.
Contributions may be sent to Guido Ministries, P.O. Box 508, Metter, GA 30439. Flowers may be sent to the church.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019