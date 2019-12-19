Mary A. Wilson
Dec 13, 1931 - Dec 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Alice Wilson, 88, died Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019, with family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate, and entombment will immediately follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery's Mausoleum. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4 until 6 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Save a Pet Animal Rescue, 618 Maynard Church Rd, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James Everett and Minerva Mae Cheak Tetrick. She attended and graduated high school in Louisville, Kentucky. Mary worked for 30 years as a machine operator for Brown and Williamson until her retirement. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles Ray Wilson in March of 2015, and a son in law, Troy Brown, in January of 2019.
Survivors include her sons, Charles D. (Geraldine) Morris, Otis S. Morris; daughter, Brenda Sue Brown; 4 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019