Mary Adams Stevens

August 3, 1925 - March 31, 2019

Danville, GA- Mrs. Mary Adams Stevens, 93, of Danville, Georgia, was born August 3, 1925 and passed away on March 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Annette Adams; her beloved husband, M.H. Stevens,Jr, a son, Horace Eugene Stevens; a brother, Sammy Adams; and sister, Amy Adams Hill. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Adams and Carol Stevens, of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Cathy (Erik Ching) and Rob (Jaime) Stevens, and five great-grandchildren whom she adored: Anders (10), Halle (9), and Evan (4) Ching and Parker (5) and Addie (2) Stevens.



Mary was a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She and M.H. were married for 57 years and lifelong residents of Danville. They were crazy about one another, and Mary looked forward to seeing him again. Mary was incredibly proud of her two boys, Mathew Adams and Horace Eugene. Mothering was one of the greatest loves of her life, and she never failed to encourage her children. As a grandparent, she took great interest in her grandchildren's lives and always asked great questions. She never forgot any details! She was an avid gardener and loved beautiful flowers and vegetables.



Mary loved her small town. She was a dedicated member of Danville United Methodist Church for 50 years and had a very special relationship with Pastors Jeff Alligood and Billy Wicker. The family also especially appreciates the friendship and support of Joy and Tracy Jackson, Vera Williams, Jeannette McAdams, Virginia and Billy Rogers, Dora Mae Floyd, Linda



She attended Middle Ga. college and majored in business. She worked at the VA in Dublin and in Danville at the post office.

She was known far and wide for her cooking expertise. Famous for her crispy thin cornbread, turnip greens, squash casserole, eggplant casserole, black-eyed peas, butterbeans, Salisbury steak, sweet potato soufflé, spicy tomato relish, cornbread dressing, chocolate meringue pie, and sweet tea, no one left a meal anything but stuffed! She made sure everyone had seconds (and thirds) and loved her time in the kitchen. Preparing meals for others was one of her greatest joys, and, amazingly, she never had a dishwasher.



Mary (known as GrandMary by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren) had strong faith and always encouraged her family to pray and be faithful. She lived for 15 years alone after M.H. became ill and was incredibly brave and strong during this time, though she missed him daily. She enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, country music programs,the news, reading, and riding her stationary bicycle.



She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Visitation will be at Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville on Monday, April 1, from 4-6 pm. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Danville United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Danville Cemetery. Mary will be interred at Danville Cemetery with M.H. and Horace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danville United Methodist Church c/o Vera Williams, PO Box 1223, Danville, GA 31017.





15448 U.S. 80

Jeffersonville , GA 31044

Funeral Home Reece Funeral Home

15448 U.S. 80

Jeffersonville , GA 31044

(478) 945-3121

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close