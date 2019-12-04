Mary Adelia Nasworthy
September 7, 1948 - December 1, 2019
Newnan, Georgia- Mary Adelia Nasworthy, 71, joined her husband, L.C. Nasworthy, Sr., in Heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Tommy Eschol and Neva Lucille Nash, Mary was born in Leesburg, Florida. She taught at Faith Christian School before becoming a gifted Critical Care Nurse for 25 years where she spread her love and healing touch at Camp Victory in Hacoda, Alabama, and the Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Georgia. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing crafts. It's been said that Mary was an angel in life and a saint in the end.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Jason Paul Edwards (Donya) and James Ray "Jimmy" Edwards (Andrea Nihei), Danny White, and Bobby White; grandchildren, Jamie, Natalie, and Tanner Edwards, and Dresden Howeth; nephews, Chuck Woodall (Karen), Robert Woodall (Aimee), C.J. Woodall; and sisters, Patricia Woodall and Libby DeGeer.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Big Creek Road, Irwinville, Georgia 31760.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Adelia Nasworthy
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019