Mary Agnes McAliney Harden
May 5, 1919 - April 13, 2020
Perry, GA- Mary Agnes McAliney Harden, 100, of Summerhill Senior Living, Perry, Georgia passed away on April 13, 2020 of natural causes.
Mary was born to the late Edward Patrick McAliney and Marie McCulley McAliney on May 5, 1919 in Chesterfield, IL.
Mary graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1937 and then attended and graduated from Business College in Springfield, IL. Mary then moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she worked for Parks Air Force College, Lambert Pharmaceutical and then the Army/Air Force/ Navy Recruiting Center where she then met and married the late Henry (Hank) Otis Harden, Jr. from Thomaston, GA. on May 4, 1946. The couple moved to Macon, GA where they lived and Mary continued to live after Hank's passing in 1968 until she moved to Summerhill Senior Living in Perry, GA.
After moving to Macon Mary began working with the Accounting Firm of Howard, Moore and McDuffie, until her retirement in 1984 at the age of 65. After retiring Mary then became very active with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon doing volunteer work in the business office of St. Joseph.
Mary is survived by her daughters Jo Ann Harden of Ft. Valley, GA, Janice Harden Venable (David) of Hawkinsville, GA, grandson Chris Venable (Carolyn) of Michigan, three great-grandchildren, Sage Venable, Liam Venable, and Noah Venable, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be live streamed from St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Macon on Friday April 17, 2020 at 10:30a.m. You may live stream using stjosephmacon.wordpress.com
Funeral arrangements are being loving handled by Snow's Memorial Chapel, 746 Cherry Street, Macon, GA.
You may send flowers to Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. or if you would like you may make a donation to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kathleen, GA Building Fund in Mary's name or you may make a donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mary's name.
Visit snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020