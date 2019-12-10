Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Caskey. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Caskey

January 27, 1941 - December 9, 2019

Centerville, Georgia- Mary Alice Caskey passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Mary Alice Kelley and raised in Ashland, Kentucky along with her sisters, Vicky and Libby, and her brother Bill. Her parents were Alka and Bill Kelley, lifelong residents of Ashland. She was a 1959 graduate of Ashland High School. She attended the Ashland Center of the University of Kentucky where she met Bill, her husband of 59 years.

Mary Alice was the perfect example of what an Air Force Wife should be. She spent 23 years supporting Bill's Air Force career while raising her four children, Teresa, Bill, Rebecca, and Paul in the United States and overseas. She would laugh when she told of the time at La Guardia when she encircled the four kids and two dogs with 14 suitcases while waiting on Bill to get the car. She just smiled when she had to put her piano in the kitchen because base housing in North Dakota did not have enough room anywhere else in the house for a full size piano. Her home was filled with love and was never temporary, no matter how short the assignment. She moved 21 times in the first 24 years of marriage. Besides English, she could speak Spanish, Italian, and a little French. Strangers who met her for a short time would describe her as a genuinely "nice person". Those who were lifelong friends knew her to be a loyal and kind person. She was President of the PTA, and a Red Cross volunteer. When her four children were old enough to be in school, she went back and earned her own college degree. She graduated from Christopher Newport College in 1975.

In 1987, her family relocated in Warner Robins, Georgia. Mary Alice worked as a real estate agent and broker for several years. She became a cancer survivor in 1999 and worked as a volunteer to help women diagnosed with that disease. She was also a member of the American Cancer Society and Bosom Buddies for many years. She loved nature and became a lifetime member of the Master Gardeners. For a short period, she also read on the radio for the blind.

Mary Alice loved to travel and spent time in every state of the Union with the exception of Maine. After retirement she toured the United States from coast to coast in an RV with Bill and had some wonderful memories. Her favorite overseas trip was to China where she got to fulfill her dream of walking the Great Wall of China.

She was a proud mother of four, grandmother of six, and great grandmother of two. She was an intelligent, loving, beautiful woman that will be missed by her friends and loved ones.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Andersonville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Caskey to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia.

