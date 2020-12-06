1/1
Mary Alice Garvin Bruce
1932 - 2020
March 6, 1932 - December 4, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Mary Alice Garvin Bruce, 88, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon 31201 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mrs. Bruce was born in Macon the daughter of the late Anastasia McKenna and John Calder Garvin and was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Harvey Bruce and granddaughter, Jaime Luppino. She was a 1950 graduate of Mt. de Sales Academy. Mrs. Bruce was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. While raising her young family she was an avid volunteer. Mrs. Bruce retired from her career of over 20 years as bookkeeper of Dr. Tom Williams. She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. Bruce is survived by her son, Mike (Evita) Bruce of Macon; daughter, Dobbie (John) Luppino of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Domenic Luppino, James Luppino, Rusty (Ashley) Evans, Elizabeth (Jeffery) Stanton, Ana-Maria (Jordan) Eisner and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Malkoff, Pauline (Tadg) O'Mahony, Louise (Mack) Peyton; brothers, McKenna (Sandy) Garvin, Minter (Linda) Garvin; numerous special nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
