Mary Alice Lewis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Lewis.
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Alice Lewis
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Alice Lewis will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Reco M. Murphy will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Lewis, 94, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
The family may be contacted at 2441 Kensington Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.


View the online memorial for Mary Alice Lewis
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.