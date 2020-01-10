Mary Alice Lewis
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Alice Lewis will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Reco M. Murphy will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Lewis, 94, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
The family may be contacted at 2441 Kensington Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
View the online memorial for Mary Alice Lewis
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020