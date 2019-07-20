Mary Alice Long
8/14/1923 - 7/19/2019
Eastman, Georgia- Mary Alice (Bennett) Long
Mary Alice Long, age 95, of Eastman, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the chapel of Hardy-Towns Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 til 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20th, at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home.
Mrs. Long was a lifelong resident of Eastman, a member of Eastman First United Methodist Church, former partner/owner with her husband and brother in Bennett & Long Company, member of the Col. Wm. Few Chapter of the DAR and daughter of the late Fred Roswell Bennett, Sr. and Lucile Norris Bennett.
She is survived by sons, Ralph Bennett Long, William Hardman Long, Allen Norris Long (Susan), daughter, Cynthia Ann Long Jones (Chuck), grandchildren, Margaret Ann Long Layson (Charles) and Ralph William Long, brother, John Allen Bennett, sister-in-law, Virginia C. (Leathers) Bennett and several Nieces and Nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Naaman Long, her brother Fred R. (Buddy) Bennett, Jr. and sister-in-law Priscilla Goodwin Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the First United Methodist Church, 5324 Anson AV, Eastman, GA 31023 or the donor's favorite charity.
The family can be reached at the home of Susan and Allen Long, 5460 Forrest Lake Rd., Eastman, Ga.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements. www.hardy-towns.com.
View the online memorial for Mary Alice Long
Published in The Telegraph on July 20, 2019