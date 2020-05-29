Mary Alice Simmons
1937 - 2020
Mary Alice Simmons
May 17, 1937 - April 29, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Mary Alice Simmons, 82, of Macon, GA peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on April 29, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held on at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Threatt Cemetery adjacent to Williams Chapel AME Church on Zebulon Road.
Her survivals include 2 sons: George Eugene (Minnie) Simmons, Terry Lee Simmons; three grandchildren: Kyera Simmons, Q'Jurvis Simmons and La Shondra Anthony; sister, Annie Joe (Charles) Singleton; brother, Curtis (Sallie) Threatt along with other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home in charge.


View the online memorial for Mary Alice Simmons


Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Threatt Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
