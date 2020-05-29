Mary Alice Simmons
May 17, 1937 - April 29, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Mary Alice Simmons, 82, of Macon, GA peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on April 29, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held on at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Threatt Cemetery adjacent to Williams Chapel AME Church on Zebulon Road.
Her survivals include 2 sons: George Eugene (Minnie) Simmons, Terry Lee Simmons; three grandchildren: Kyera Simmons, Q'Jurvis Simmons and La Shondra Anthony; sister, Annie Joe (Charles) Singleton; brother, Curtis (Sallie) Threatt along with other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home in charge.
Mary Alice Simmons
Mary Alice Simmons
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.