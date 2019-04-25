Mary Almajean Taylor Ricks
September 23, 1943 - April 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ida Carson Chapel on Montpelier Avenue with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Survivors include: 2 daughters; Vonda (Billy) King, Andrea (Gary) Moore
Family contact: 2848 Leone Drive North, Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Mary Almajean Taylor Ricks
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019