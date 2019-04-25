Mary Almajean Taylor Ricks (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ida Carson Chapel
Montpelier Avenue
Obituary
Mary Almajean Taylor Ricks
September 23, 1943 - April 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ida Carson Chapel on Montpelier Avenue with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Survivors include: 2 daughters; Vonda (Billy) King, Andrea (Gary) Moore
Family contact: 2848 Leone Drive North, Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019
