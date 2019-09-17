Mary Ann Brown Beasley Culpepper
Nov. 29, 1925 - Sept 15, 2019
Macon, Ga- Mary Ann (Brown) Beasley Culpepper was born in Milan, Georgia on November 29, 1925. She entered Heaven's gates on September 15, 2019. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2: 00 P.M. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service, Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery. Reverend Sam Lamback will officiate.
A loving mother and wife, Mary Ann was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends — everyone was welcomed at her table. Her dying wish was to be able to cook in Heaven. We look forward to meeting her again there, and enjoying her Feast Food for the Heavenly Banquet table!
Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband Morris Estus Beasley in 1991 and later by T. D. Culpepper. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Melvie Brown and Clara Mae Brown (Tommy) Ryals, her three brothers, Cecil Brown, Frank (Bobbie) Brown and Marcus Brown, brother-in-law Wesley (Audrey) Beasley and beloved granddaughter, Hillary Hatchett Neel. Mary Ann is survived by her sons John (Nancy) Beasley and William "Billy" (Kay) Beasley. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Cameron (Tim) Gilliland, Chris (Missy) Hatchett, Josh (Brittany) Locklier and Mary Ann (William) Meeks. She had nine great-grandchildren: Cathryn Ann Gentry, Christina (Chris) Parkinson, Orson Gilliland, Madison and Mallory Hatchett, Landon and Stella Locklier, Judson and Jacob Neel, and Jackson Meeks, as well as four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family's thanks and gratitude goes to the kind and caring staff of Kindred Hospice of Warner Robins and Summerhill Nursing Home.
Memorials to Mary Ann may be made to Byron United Methodist Church, (her favorite), Kindred Hospice of Warner Robins or the .
